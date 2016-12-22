'Speak English, You're in America,' Woman Tells Latina Shoppers in Rant Caught on Camera - NBC News

My gf came to America when she was in her forties, learned English as well as she could with what little help she got from the xian American community and became a U.S. citizen. Well (she has been here almost thirty years now) one day, she was in cash register line at a local supermarket talking to her sister, who doesn't speak any English, visiting from her home country in her native language. And this fat, white, snotty nosed bastard of a woman (wearing a necklace with the fucking cross of fucking Jebus) like the one in this story, tell her if she can't speak English to go back to her own country. She was scared, bewildered, didn't really understand what the problem was or why there was even a problem so she just kept quiet.

My gf speaks English, but not well enough to spar with an asshole like that bastard.Had I been there, I would have gone balfuckingistic.

I am learning some of several languages at this time, and I am an American born citizen and may the gods, if there be any, have fucking mercy on any son or daughter of bastards fellow citizens who fucking tell me to speak English. I am going to be baiting for fucking bastards like the aforementioned fucking bastards. Just fucking saying.