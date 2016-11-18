'Communism is a fight for freedom.' That was on a t-shirt I had pointed out to me in a market in Sai Gon City. At the bottom of the same shirt was the inspiring quote of Ho Chi Minh: "If the tiger ever stands still, the elephant will crush him with his mighty tusks. But the tiger will not stand still. He will leap upon the back of the elephant, tearing huge chunks from his side, and then he will leap back into the dark jungle. And slowly the elephant will bleed to death. Such will be the war in Indochina."

Before coming back to the U.S., from my month long, mid summer visit to Viet Nam, I bought the shirt. After making my purchase and leaving the market, I had, just a bit down the street, what may not have been a chance encounter with the Vietnamese man whose business had just sold me the shirt. Walking side by side on a crowded sidewalk, he jumped on something like a plastic bag that made a loud pop, I asked, 'Was that fun?' He nodded, smiled and said, "Yes!" We chatted and he asked me what I'd bought and I told him, and he asked which shirt, and I told him, and he told me that I'd bought it from him. I concluded from the price of the shirt that the man was not, like so many of the money grubbing bastards we have here in America, a money grubbing bastard, so I enjoyed the encounter.

Capitalism has taken a turn for the unacceptable. We all have to 'grub for money', but, some people as just fucking bastards about it, and I don't mean just the rich, I am talking about the 'middle-class' as well. Communism may not be the answer either, but we need to come up with something, else. The Vietnamese are capitalistic, and they seem more of a social democracy and not at all like any kind of Maoist or Stalinist type of communist country. I felt very comfortable there. I would say that communism in the hands of the right people, and the Vietnamese seem to be showing that, is not a bad thing.

I will own that I am not fully conversant with the subject of communism, I've studied it a bit, thought about it a lot, but haven't concluded, that it is either the way to go, or the way not to go. I know the U.S. Government lied to us about Ho Chi Minh. I know The American Communist Party are pathetically the spitting image of a plutocratic lapdog.

I founded this nation to explore 'The Communist', individuals and nations, their ideologies, and, in relation to them, their 'friends', and enemies. Anyone wishing to join in is welcome.