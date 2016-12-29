Purchased In A Yardsale: The Communist Manifesto

I bought a copy of The Communist Manifesto thirty or more years ago in a yard sale, have rummaged thru it a number of times, but have never read it all. Not that I didn't try, I did, I just always go off on tangents. Funny, just a few years ago I saw a short article about how a large number of people have never completely read TCM, and it's a very short book. However, I was satisfied with what I'd already learned long before from London.

Not sure that I have ever read anything Lenin wrote and know only some of the basics of his ideas from indirect sources.

Nonetheless, and still not fully understanding how communism can replace capitalism, now until free, I am a communist. Communism is a fight for freedom. I believe that neither capitalism nor communism can work without democracy. Capitalism demands an end, a single winning entity. I also believe that power distribution should be on the basis of the greatest being the least and the least the greatest, true equality. What little I know of Ho Chi Minh has convinced me that he was convinced that what Lenin said was right, I am taking his word for it.